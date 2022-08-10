Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan teaming up for something very interesting – Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are cousins, but they haven’t worked together yet in a movie. However, now both of them have teamed up for something interesting. Read on to know more…
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are cousins, but they haven’t worked together yet in a movie. However, we cannot forget the Koffee With Karan episode where they came together and it was clearly one of the best episodes of the chat show.

Now, Ranbir and Kareena have teamed up for something interesting. Well, before you think that it’s a movie or maybe a web series, let us tell you that the cousins have teamed up for Bebo’s chat show.

Kareena has a chat show titled What Women Want and apart from women celebs, many male actors have also appeared on the show earlier. Now, reportedly, the new season of the show is going to start soon, and recently, Ranbir and Kareena both were spotted at Mehboob Studio for the shooting of the show.

Well, it will surely be interesting to see what will be the topic of discussion during the show. Will Ranbir speak about his daughter Raha? Will he open up about the privacy invasion that Alia faced recently? Well, we need to wait for the show to get all these answers.

Are you excited to watch Ranbir and Kareena together on the chat show? Let us know in the comments below…

Talking about movies, Ranbir is currently busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is slated to release on 8th March 2023. Apart from TJMM, he has Animal lined up. Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, Hansal Mehta’s next, and The Crew.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 14:20

