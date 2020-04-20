News

Janhvi Kapoor desires to step into the shoes of this male actor

Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor has someone special in her life, and she desires to be like him.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
20 Apr 2020 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: The late Sri Devi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Dharma Production movie Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has been loved by the audience since then. The actress was very well appreciated for her work in the film and started to rule the hearts of millions.

Soon, she made her digital debut by featuring in a web movie titled Ghost Stories and garnered love for her performance.

In no time, the actress made a huge fan base.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing post of her.

Have a look.

As we see, she has a special liking for Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda. On being asked which male star she would like to wake up as, she said she would want to wake up as Vijay one morning and do a film with Janhvi Kapoor.

This clearly shows a fan moment of hers, and it would be interesting to see the pair together in a movie.

Well, share your views on the new pair in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Janhvi Kapoor Sri Devi Dhadak Ishaan Khatter Arjun Reddy Vijay Devarakonda Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here