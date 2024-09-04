Janhvi Kapoor roasts herself and funnily admits work done on her face; Netizens react!

The actress's drastically changed facial characteristics as compared to her childhood appearance have kept her in the headlines. However, until lately, when the Bawaal actress made a humorous jab at herself and subtly addressed all of these rumors, Janhvi never publicly addressed them.
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is among the most stunning actresses of her generation. The actress's drastically changed facial characteristics as compared to her childhood appearance have kept her in the headlines. However, until lately, when the Bawaal actress made a humorous jab at herself and subtly addressed all of these rumors, Janhvi never publicly addressed them.

(Also read: Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside)

The entertainment industry is not new to getting work done on people's faces. Occasionally, one actress or another is observed with changed facial features, which prompts common criticism. One such actress whose altered facial features have consistently made headlines is Janhvi Kapoor. The actress addressed all of this speculation in a recent video that she posted from her makeup room a masterful example of self-mockery.

Janhvi Kapoor, in the video, is seen getting ready for her shoot when one of her staff shouts, "Kya ho raha hai bhai". To this, another one says, "Humara video chal raha hai, can you not talk?". They then ask Janhvi to reshoot the video, but the actress quips, "No, I can't. I need to keep it natural, like my face." After a beat, Janhvi made a hand gesture and said, "Ghanta!" After this, everyone around her starts laughing, and Janhvi does too.

It's not often that you see an actress publicly humiliate herself and then share the video on the internet. Internet users praised Janhvi for her self-awareness and fell in love with her sense of humor. The 'ghanta' gesture used by Janhvi has also won over a segment of the internet.

Janhvi's career is going well for her. In the upcoming movie Devara, she will be making her South Indian debut opposite Jr. NTR. On the other hand, Janhvi will also appear in the film RC 16 with Ram Charan. Regarding her Hindi films, Janhvi's upcoming releases are Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Ulajh, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

(Also read: Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- The Indian Express

