Jawan: Indeed! Sanya Malhotra reveals similarities in Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in This Unmissable Aspects

Dr. Erram played by Sanya Malhotra, in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. SRK's girl gang in the film also comprised Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi in addition to her. Jawan, directed by Atlee, with a budget of Rs 300 crore is Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive movie to date.
JAWAN

MUMBAI: The popularity of the most recent film, Jawan, is benefiting Sanya Malhotra. The audience has been incredibly complimentary of the actress for her performance in the film. In her first film, Dangal, she previously collaborated with Aamir Khan. After working with Shah Rukh Khan, the actress now discloses one thing they have in common.

In a recent interview with a popular media portal, Sanya Malhotra was asked about the parallels she saw between Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “Their passion for what they are doing. I think they love acting, they love filmmaking and they both have been entertaining us for so long. I mean how do they consistently make such good films? That has been a constant thing.”

The actress also recalled some advice Shah Rukh Khan gave her while they were filming Jawan, and she cited, “On set, sometimes I used to ask him some questions. At one point, he could sense that I am an overthinker so he told me, ‘Dil ki suna karo, zyada mat socha karo (listen to your heart, don’t overthink so much).’ So that kind of stayed with me and helped me to be in that moment.”

Dr. Erram played by Sanya Malhotra, in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. SRK's girl gang in the film also comprised Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi in addition to her.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, with a budget of Rs 300 crore is Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive movie to date. In just one week, the movie's global gross has surpassed Rs 700 crore and it is still going strong.

The film was produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans were astonished by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt's performances in their brief yet impactful cameos. The film, which debuted on September 7, is still smashing numerous box office records.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- DNA

 


 

