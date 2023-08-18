Jawan: Shocking! THIS Telugu star was Atlee’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Not Nayanthara

MUMBAI: Fans of the star are extremely enthusiastic about Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan, which is scheduled to premiere on September 7. A strong dose of Bollywood flair was promised by SRK's striking presence in this surprise. Notably, Nayanthara's Bollywood debut would be in this film. The intriguing part is that Nayanthara wasn't the original option for the role in the movie.

According to a number of stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu received the first offer for the part rather than Nayanthara. The gifted actress, who just made her big-screen acting debut in The Family Man 2, was asked to play the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Samantha unexpectedly turned down the invitation. Speculations contend that her wish to have a family with her former husband Naga Chaitanya played a role in her choice.

She decided to withdraw from the movie as a result, making room for Nayanthara to take her place. The ensemble also includes Priyamani, a well-known character from The Family Man series.

You should be aware that none of these rumors have been officially confirmed or denied by Samantha, the Jawan team, or any party. Yesterday, the movie's audio launch took place in Chennai, and Nayanthara abstained as usual. On the occasion, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anirudh Ravichander were all spotted having a great time.

Vijay Deverakona plays the lead in Samantha's Kushi, which is set to enter theaters tomorrow. She will also be viewed in Raj and DK's Indian rendition of Citadel, where she may co-star with Varun Dhawan. SRK is currently planning the 2019 releases of Dunki and Pathaan. Fans can only hope that soon, SRK and Samantha will work together on another intriguing project.

Credit:- Bollywoodlife





