Jawan: Whoa! This real-life soldier is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, quit the Army for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. Did you know Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim who is a part of the film was a real life soldier once?

Sangay plays the role of a cop named Juju in the film who encounters Shah Rukh Khan’s anti-hero avatar and has an intense fight scene with him. While Jawan is a film about soldiers, Sangay is the only one who has real life experience of being a soldier. He was part of the Bhutanese Army about 2 decades earlier. While in the army, Sangay got fascinated with fitness and bodybuilding and thus decided to quit the Army. He even won the title of Mr Bhutan and competed in many other fitness competitions the world over. Sangay is an accidental actor who was cast by Salman Khan in his film Radhe where he played a negative role.

Speaking of his film debut, Sangay said, “Even in my Bollywood debut, nothing was planned. It was my destiny and Salman sir's kindness that I got the offer.” Speaking of his career journey, Sangay told a news portal, “I think my entire transition from being a young kid to being an army officer to a bodybuilder led me to become an actor. It wasn't my dream or ambition to become an actor, I accidentally landed into the field of acting.”

