Jaya Bachchan criticizes Shweta Bachchan for being egoistic and disregarding others' opinions

MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, the gutsy women of the Bachchan family, are renowned for speaking their minds. What The Hell Navya is a podcast that the mother-daughter team, together with the family's youngest member, Navya Naveli Nanda, hosts because the women don't hesitate to express their thoughts and stick by them. The women from the three distinct generations share their honest thoughts on a range of subjects here, and they don't hesitate to disagree.

For those who don't know, Navya is the granddaughter of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. Navya is a social media influencer, businesswoman, and supporter of women's rights. She uses her position to advocate for herself and her family and to change society for the better.

Jaya Bachchan’s fiery personality is no secret, the actress-turned-politician doesn’t hesitate to rebuke the opposition for what she feels is right and, in the process, doesn’t even spare her own children. In the recent episode of the podcast, What The Hell Navya, the Sholay actress snubbed her daughter, Shweta, for interrupting her repeatedly. It so happened that Navya asked Jaya her opinion on the internet’s impact on human nature. Shweta hijacked the questions and started speaking from her perspective, which mildly agitated Jaya Bachchan, so she rebuked Shweta to let others speak and to stop being so self-centered.

Jaya Bachchan added that different people have varied opinions on a topic, and Shweta should learn to respect that and also let others speak. She also reprimanded her daughter for continuously taking and giving her views on the subject. When Shweta said that voicing opinions is the sole purpose of a podcast, Jaya chided her daughter that voicing opinions doesn’t mean that she will only focus on what she feels is right.

Navya discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the internet as well as how it has improved humankind's access to news and information in the same episode. In this chat, Jaya Bachchan expressed her belief that the internet's ability to deliver an excessive amount of information has contributed to an increase in anxiety and other mental health problems. The daughter disagreed with her mother on the broadcast, saying that although anxiety has always existed, it has just recently gained attention in the era of the internet.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis