Jaya Bachchan’s reply to Abhishek's Mother’s Day post is unmissable

MUMBAI: May 10 was observed as Mother’s Day. Many celebrities posted loving messages for their moms on social media. Abhishek Bachchan also wrote a note for mother Jaya Bachchan on his Instagram account. Sharing an elegant picture of them posing from the past, he wished her on the special occasion.

While any other mother would have thanked their kids for a lovely message, Jaya tickled our funny bone with her reply on it. And Abhishek has now shared Jaya’s reply to him on his Instagram account.

The actor shared Jaya Bachchan’s reply to his Mother’s Day wish. The picture has a momo vendor with his cart and several spelling errors in his menu. Well, that’s called a sense of humour and the veteran actress will never fall short of it. Jaya Bachchan is currently stuck in the capital due to the lockdown.

