JNU: Jahangir National University starring Urvashi Rautela and Ravi Kishan starrer postponed

Upcoming movie titled JNU: Jahangir National University that has Urvashi Rautela and Ravi Kishan has been postponed and the new date to be announced soon
Jahangir

MUMBAI: Movie JNU: Jahangir National University has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the first poster was out. Fans all over were excited to witness yet another intense drama dealing with a burning topic in India. The movie that has great names like Siddharth Bodke , Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raaz, and Rashmi Desai, is directed by Vinay Sharma and Produced by Pratima Datta.

Well the first poster looked very promising and we were waiting for the which was all set to hit the big screens 5th April, but now there is news for all the fans the movie JNU: Jahangir National University has been postponed, yes you heard heard the movie JNU: Jahangir National University has been postponed and the new release date will be announced very soon.

Taking to his instagram handle trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped this news, and shared, “SIDDHARTH BODKE - URVASHI RAUTELA - RAVI KISHAN - PIYUSH MISHRA - VIJAY RAAZ - RASHMI DESAI: ‘JNU’ RELEASE POSTPONED… #JNU: #JahangirNationalUniversity- which was slated for release on 5 April 2024 - has been postponed… New release date will be announced soon. Stars #SiddharthBodke, #UrvashiRautela, #PiyushMishra, #RaviKishan, #VijayRaaz, #RashmiDesai, #AtulPandey and #SonnalliSeygall. Directed by Vinay Sharma… Produced by Pratima Datta”

Well, the reason behind the postponement is not yet revealed but we look forward to seeing when the movie will hit the big screen. Keep reading this space on TellyChakkar for the news update.

What are your views on this news and are you excited for the movie JNU: Jahangir National University? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

