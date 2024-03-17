Joram director reveals facing bankruptcy after his Manoj Bajpayee starrer film flopped at the box office

Director Devashish reveals that despite working for over 2 decades he has not yet made any profit from any of his projects.
Joram

MUMBAI: In Devashish Makhija's film Joram, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub have won over movie buffs. The reviewers have praised the film greatly. However, because of Animal's obsession with the box office and Sam Bahadur's consistent success, the film had trouble finding an audience, and thus failed to gain box office numbers,

Director Devashish reveals that despite working for over 2 decades he has not yet made any profit from any of his projects. He further added that due to the failure of his film he went through so much financial that he could not even afford to pay his house rent.

He further added, “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle”

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee criticised his obsession with numbers by claiming that the only thing that filmmakers consider when trying to break box office records is marketing. The emphasis has now moved away from telling stories only.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below.

