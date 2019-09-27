News

Juhi swears by Shabana Azmi's advice that worked like magic!

MUMBAI: Actress, environmentalist & a yoga enthusiast, Juhi Chawla swears by organic living & is a torchbearer activist to champion various causes.

Last seen in Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the effervescent actor who does not mince her words often takes to social media sharing her personal experiences & ideologies of simple living and is often seen encouraging her fans and followers to take the natural, organic route.

Very recently the  actress took to Twitter to share one advice from her Chalk N Duster co- star Shabana Azmi that worked for her like magic.

Juhi wrote while wishing the seasoned actress on social media, Juhi wrote, ' A 100 trees for my C & D co star, who when i was ill during the climax scene shoot , advised sipping hot haldi paani ... it worked like magic and now i suggest it to all  ..!!! Happy Birthday Shabanaji ..!!!'

Juhi also pledged a 100 trees for the initiative she's a part of. Earlier Juhi had raved about the benefits of going organic & destashing majority of her chemically laden make-up products.

We could all definitely use 'haldipaani' to fight a horde of diseases this season.

