Kaagaz 2 trailer! Satish Kaushik is on a mission to deliver justice to his daughter in the movie

MUMBAI: It was the year 2021 when we have seen and loved the movie Kaagaz, the movie directed by late actor and director Satish Kaushik, the movie was loved by the fans and the sequel of the movie was the talk of the town since, well the sequel titled Kaagaz 2 is finally out and it has Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Satish Kaushik, and Neena Gupta in lead roles, the trailer of the movie was launched today in Mumbai in the presence of the cast along with the directors of the movie, also the event was to give a tribute to the late actor Satish Kaushik.

Talking about the trialer, it definitely raises some important points, as we see in the trailer the central character p;layed by Satish Kaushik has lost his daughter as he was rushing hospital in emergency but his car was stopped due to some political rally and his daughter died on road, well this created a rage in a father and he has now filed a complaint against the entire system of road and traffic blocks, and the systems that are stopping the route of normal crowd in the city.

Indeed we have just witnessed the masterclass of acting from every actor present, it was a treat to see all of them performing, well we expect some more of great performance coming from every acting in the movie, also the subject of the movie is very relevant and the relatability factor is good so it will connect well with the audience, also the message which is said in the movie and can be seen in the trailer too is very much relevant for today's time, lastly, this movie is the last of of out favourite and versatile actor Satish Kaushik, so no point missing this one on big screen.

Indeed the trailer looks very promising and relevant at the same time and we see what the makers have to offer with the movie Kaagaz 2 which is releasing on 1st March 2024.

What are your views on this and how did you like the trailer of the movie Kaagaz 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

