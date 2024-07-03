Kajal Aggarwal’s reaction after fan touches her inappropriately, goes viral; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI :Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most well known actresses of Indian cinema. With films like Singham, Special 26, among others, she has cemented her place in the hearts and minds of the fans. Although the actress is very gracious toward her fans, one incident recently made the actress uncomfortable.

A video has been going viral where a fan comes to pose with actress Kajal Aggarwal which takes her by surprise. Check out the viral video here;

Fan/random Guy Misbehaving with actress #KajalAggarwal in a eventpic.twitter.com/I68WdTbxLl — Movies & Entertainment (@Movies_Ent_) March 6, 2024

Kajal married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in 2020 and welcomed their first child together in April 2022.

On the work front, Kajal is gearing up for her upcoming film Satyabhama and will also be seen in Indian 2 also starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Credit-Midday