Kangana Ranaut firmly responds to the beef-eating rumours; Says ‘Completely baseless rumours are being spread’

Politics is a blame game. Kangana Ranaut has responded strongly to allegations that she previously admitted to eating beef on social media, following allegations made by Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Now, Kangana Ranaut has entered the political sphere. The Manikarnika actress, who hails from Mandi, has been granted a ticket to run in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. She has joined the BJP and is running a full-fledged campaign. Politics is a blame game. Kangana Ranaut has responded strongly to allegations that she previously admitted to eating beef on social media, following allegations made by Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!)

Kangana Ranaut stated in her comment that she doesn't eat beef or any other type of red meat. She scolded those who spread "baseless rumours" about her. She also stated in her post that she has long promoted and advocated for an Ayurveda and yoga lifestyle. She said that talking about her wouldn't harm her image. In addition, she called herself a "Proud Hindu."

Netizens have now dug out an old tweet allegedly made by Kangana Ranaut about eating beef. Social media is currently divided on Kangana's latest post.

Regarding her career, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Emergency. She plays Indira Gandhi, the former Indian prime minister, in the film. The film will take audiences to the emergency era, as the title suggests. In addition, she has Manikarnika 2. Although the film was announced in 2021, there hasn't been any news on it as of now.

In Tejas, Kangana Ranaut last appeared. In the movie, she portrayed a pilot in the Indian Air Force. Unfortunately, the film was a box office disaster.

(Also read: Wow! Kangana Ranaut Offers a Glimpse of the Divine: Vintage Door and Intricate Details in Her Manali Home Temple)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life

About Author

