Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!

The woman's social media conflict over the previous few years has made headlines. However, it appears that Kangana Ranaut's love life may once again make headlines. She was seen grasping the hands of a foreign man outside a salon in Mumbai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 16:17
movie_image: 
Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai after spending many months in Himachal Pradesh. The actress from Tejas recently made headlines when she revealed that she is thinking about changing careers because she cannot find a market for her films, that promote women. She essentially criticized Animal, which was criticized for its toxic masculinity.

(Also read: Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gears up for three releases in three months – Deets India

The woman's social media conflict over the previous few years has made headlines. However, it appears that Kangana Ranaut's love life may once again make headlines. She was seen grasping the hands of a foreign man outside a salon in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted with an unidentified foreign male outside a salon. The actress wore a blue cotton dress with no sleeves. She chose to wear little makeup and left her hair loose. She accessorized with sandals and sunglasses. The man had on a black jacket, pants, sneakers, and an undershirt. When the paparazzi shot pictures of him, he was beaming.

Kangana Ranaut might pursue a career in the hospitality industry. The actress's last several box office ventures have been a complete disaster. Tejas had a rather bad start. She is going to play the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, in an emergency. She expressed her desire to start a family within the next five years or so.

After Kangana Ranaut said, "Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage."

Kangana Ranaut once dated Nicholas Lafferty, a British physician. Even the city was abuzz with their clicks. However, he was said to desire to wed her quickly and begin a family. Even at the young age of 25, Kangana Ranaut was focused on her work. She couldn't do such a thing, even if she loved him very much.

(Also read: Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut and Aveneet Kaur’s dancing video goes viral; netizens say, “Dance kam mukkebaji zyada lag rahi hai”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodLife
 

Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad Tiku Weds Sheru Chandramukhi 2 Tejas emergency Sita The Reincarnation Thalaivii Movie News Bollywood Bollywood Fashion TV OTT Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 16:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
MUMBAI : COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ continues to mesmerize the viewers while depicting the pursuit of love and ambition...
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
MUMBAI : Actress Radhika Apte has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she...
Aww! Abhira and Armaan to have a romantic dance in the makar sankranti special episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Vaquar Shaikh Replaces Rituraj, Bringing New Dimensions to Anupama's Journey
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupama, viewers can anticipate a major twist in the storyline as...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kuldeep Discloses Shocking Revelation About Vaani and Vijay’s Past
MUMBAI : In the unfolding story of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, the love story set against the backdrop of the...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vedika Issues a Warning to Pammy Amidst Shocking Encounter
MUMBAI : In the unfolding drama of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus, viewers can brace themselves for heightened...
Recent Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Radhika Apte
OMG! Radhika Apte shares her harrowing experience of being locked in the aerobridge, “locked in for over an hour”
Vivek Oberoi
Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’
Agastya Nanda
Ikkis: Whoa! Agastya Nanda gets warning from an Army Officer to not mess up his role in Arun Khetarpal’s biopic
Shilpa Shetty
Must read! Shilpa Shetty opens up about struggles and perseverance in attaining a home and car; Says ‘I’ve seen the lows, and every phase comes’
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan
Triptii Dimri
Amazing! Triptii Dimri's stunning ramp walk in a yellow cutout crinkled-voile gown valued at Rs. 1.48 Lakhs grabs the spotlight