Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut spotted leaving the Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a foreign friend; Netizens reacts!

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai after spending many months in Himachal Pradesh. The actress from Tejas recently made headlines when she revealed that she is thinking about changing careers because she cannot find a market for her films, that promote women. She essentially criticized Animal, which was criticized for its toxic masculinity.

The woman's social media conflict over the previous few years has made headlines. However, it appears that Kangana Ranaut's love life may once again make headlines. She was seen grasping the hands of a foreign man outside a salon in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted with an unidentified foreign male outside a salon. The actress wore a blue cotton dress with no sleeves. She chose to wear little makeup and left her hair loose. She accessorized with sandals and sunglasses. The man had on a black jacket, pants, sneakers, and an undershirt. When the paparazzi shot pictures of him, he was beaming.

Kangana Ranaut might pursue a career in the hospitality industry. The actress's last several box office ventures have been a complete disaster. Tejas had a rather bad start. She is going to play the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, in an emergency. She expressed her desire to start a family within the next five years or so.

After Kangana Ranaut said, "Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage."

Kangana Ranaut once dated Nicholas Lafferty, a British physician. Even the city was abuzz with their clicks. However, he was said to desire to wed her quickly and begin a family. Even at the young age of 25, Kangana Ranaut was focused on her work. She couldn't do such a thing, even if she loved him very much.

