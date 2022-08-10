Kangana Ranaut’s take on award functions, Hera Pheri 3 going on floors, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Kangana Ranaut tweeting about award functions to Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starting the shooting of Hera Pheri 3; here is all the trending entertainment news of the day...
MUMBAI:A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today. If you missed an important update or news from the world of entertainment, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with a roundup of what all happened in the Indian film industry today.

Below is the trending entertainment news of the day...

Hera Pheri 3 starts rolling

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming movies, and reportedly, the shooting of the film has started today. Well, this has made every moviegoers super excited. According to reports, Farhad Samji is directing the third instalment of Hera Pheri.


Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching awards

Recently, an award function took place and actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others won awards there. Well, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to give her views on the awards and she feels that the nepo mafia is snatching awards from deserving people.


Janhvi Kapoor’s remembers Sridevi

It was in February 2018, when we got the shocking news that Sridevi had passed away. Well, today, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with her mom and penned a heart-warming post. She wrote, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cutest pictures of birthday boy Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh turned 2 today. Well, the actress took to Instagram to share a couple of cute pictures of her son and she wrote, “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse  I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more.”

 

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor dance their hearts out in the song Show Me The Thumka

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After the trailer, and two songs, the makers have now released the new song titled Show Me The Thumka. Both the actors have danced their hearts out in the song.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

