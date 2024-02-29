Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and other actresses who never worked with the three Khans

MUMBAI: We have seen over the time all 3 Khans Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan getting a lot of ove from the fans all over for their acting, style and contribution to the Indian cinema. Well, these 3 names cover the maximum industry as they are the pillars of the industry since three decades. Well, every newcomer or a new actress aspires to work with these 3 Khans.

Well, apart from all this, there are few actresses who never worked with all 3 Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Let us have a look:

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her fearless nature. She, with her controversies and brilliant acting has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans. But, do you know, the actress never worked with the 3 Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. She once also said that she will never work with them.

Vidya Balan

Another most loved actress of Indian industry is Vidya Balan. We have never seen her working with all the Khans. The closest she has worked with is Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Heyy Babyy, and that too only for a song in the film. Once, she also revealed that she dreams to work with Shahrukh Khan.

Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte is also one most loved actresses in today’s time. We have seen great movies and characters coming from her side. She too has never worked with the 3 Khans.

Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have. The actress is currently winning hearts for her series on OTT platform. Well, the actress is one of the popular ones, but never worked with the 3 Khans.

Konkona Sen

Actress Konkona Sen once revealed during her interviews that she has never been offered movies with the 3 Khans or Akshay Kumar. The actress believes she is doing more of arty movies, which could be one of the reasons why.

Tamanna Bhatia

Actress Tamanna Bhatia is the another name who has never worked with the 3 Khans. Well, the actress is indeed one of the most loved and popular ones, but its a dream for many to watch her share screen with them.

Genelia Deshmukh

Indeed, actress Genelia Deshmukh is one of the sweetest and cutest actresses. The actress unfortunately never worked with any Khans till today. She may have never got a chance to do a projects and was never offered.

Kiara Advani

Indeed, actress Kiara Advani is one of the current actresses who is the talk of the town for her movies and she is one such name who has never worked with the 3 Khans. Well, it will be a dream to see the actress collaborating with them.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is such a name with zero haters. The actress with her movies, characters and cuteness has created a good mark in the hearts of the fans. Well, she too also have never worked with the Khans.

Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her different movies and characters. She has never seen with all the 3 Khans, well we would really wait for this collaboration if it ever happens.

Well these are the actresses who have never worked with the 3 Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Which collaboration to you want to watch? Do share in the comment section below.

