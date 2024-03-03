Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala put forth their views on OTT and movies

MUMBAI: In a recent media conclave, Bollywood actresses Sobhita Dhulipala and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared their thoughts on the importance of mental health and self-preservation in the digital age. Kareena emphasized that mental health is paramount, stating that without it, everything else loses significance.

She highlighted the constant battle of maintaining happiness and self-preservation as crucial elements in her life. Sobhita, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude for compliments and the ability to find positivity amidst criticism.

Both actresses have a significant following on social media platforms and discussed their strategies for engaging with their audience without being consumed by it. Kareena mentioned the scrutiny and opinions that come with a large online presence, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to step back. Sobhita advised against seeking validation through social media, encouraging investment in real relationships.

The discussion also touched upon the evolving landscape of entertainment, particularly the debate between traditional theatre experiences and the rise of OTT platforms. Kareena acknowledged the impact of the pandemic on content consumption, noting the shift towards digital platforms. However, she emphasized the joy of communal movie-watching experiences in theatres and the return of audiences to cinemas. Sobhita highlighted that while there are differences between theatres and OTT platforms, the essence of an actor's work remains consistent.

Sobhita's session titled "The Evolution of a Self-Made Actor" shed light on her journey and approach to her craft. She emphasized the importance of staying grounded and not relying on external validation. Sobhita's advice to her cousins to limit social media usage reflects her belief in the value of authentic connections over virtual interactions.

