Kareena Kapoor Khan: Embraces her 40s and values happiness over everything else

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about aging, happiness, and the changing representation of women in movies.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her acting prowess and charisma, recently spoke about her happiness in her 40s and why she has no desire to be 21 again. In a recent interview with ABP News, Kareena highlighted the positive changes in the representation of women in movies and expressed her contentment with her age.

"Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it's as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it's a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don't want to ever be a 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s," Kareena said.

She emphasized the importance of mental stability and happiness, stating that they are more valuable than fame, wealth, career, family, or children. Kareena believes that anyone, regardless of gender, can achieve their aspirations but underscores the significance of prioritizing personal happiness.

"I think women, every human can have it all, men, women, everybody. But what I count most important amongst all these things is that I'm happy," Kareena added.

Also Read:Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love at first story will melt your heart

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making waves with her diverse roles. In 2023, she impressed audiences with her performance in the mystery film Jaane Jaan and earned acclaim for her role in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. Kareena is now gearing up for her upcoming film Crew, where she plays a witty air hostess alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film is set to release on March 29, 2024, and promises to be an entertaining family comedy.

Additionally, Kareena is set to star in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, where she will share screen space with a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Her upcoming projects showcase her versatility and her ability to shine in diverse roles, solidifying her status as one of Bollywood's most talented actors.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Woah! India's highest paid OTT actress

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Kareena Kapoor Khan aging happiness mental stability representation of women in movies Bollywood crew Singham Again TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
MUMBAI: Yami Gautam, known for her versatile performances in films like "Vicky Donor" and the recent action-thriller "...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV CHALLENGES Khushi to ruin her life
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
Sobhita Dhulipala's perspective on life and motherhood
MUMBAI : Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her versatile performances in films like "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the acclaimed...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Sanjay’s face-off
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
The Railway Men: From film to web show, director Shiv Rawail reveals why
MUMBAI : Director Shiv Rawail's web series, "The Railway Men," based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy, was originally...
Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi remains faithful to Anirudh despite his betrayal
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala's perspective on life and motherhood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala put forth their views on OTT and movies
Ali
Ali Fazal reveals what happened when he met Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, Khufiya actor shares throwback picture
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee's family's acceptance of his inter-faith marriage with Shabana Raza
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi recalls seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's father’s ‘shattered eyes’ in the rain at his funeral