Kareena Kapoor Khan: Embraces her 40s and values happiness over everything else

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her acting prowess and charisma, recently spoke about her happiness in her 40s and why she has no desire to be 21 again. In a recent interview with ABP News, Kareena highlighted the positive changes in the representation of women in movies and expressed her contentment with her age.

"Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it's as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it's a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don't want to ever be a 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s," Kareena said.

She emphasized the importance of mental stability and happiness, stating that they are more valuable than fame, wealth, career, family, or children. Kareena believes that anyone, regardless of gender, can achieve their aspirations but underscores the significance of prioritizing personal happiness.

"I think women, every human can have it all, men, women, everybody. But what I count most important amongst all these things is that I'm happy," Kareena added.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making waves with her diverse roles. In 2023, she impressed audiences with her performance in the mystery film Jaane Jaan and earned acclaim for her role in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. Kareena is now gearing up for her upcoming film Crew, where she plays a witty air hostess alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film is set to release on March 29, 2024, and promises to be an entertaining family comedy.

Additionally, Kareena is set to star in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, where she will share screen space with a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Her upcoming projects showcase her versatility and her ability to shine in diverse roles, solidifying her status as one of Bollywood's most talented actors.

Credit: Pinkvilla