Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes not having to lose weight to star in action films

Kareena Kapoor had a long chat with content creator Ranveer Allahabadia on his The Ranveer Show podcast. She was there to promote her upcoming movie, Crew. On the podcast, Kareena talked about a bunch of topics, including her career, movies, aspirations and more.
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor had a long chat with content creator Ranveer Allahabadia on his The Ranveer Show podcast. She was there to promote her upcoming movie, Crew. On the podcast, Kareena talked about a bunch of topics, including her career, movies, aspirations and more. She was also asked about her size-zero phase and whether it impacted her mental health.

Kareena had lost a lot of weight for the shoot of her 2008 movie Tashan. It was all that her fans and the media talked about for months leading up to the release of the movie.

During their conversation, Ranveer asked Kareena if there ever was a ‘downside’ to losing so much weight ‘that didn’t come out at the time'. Kareena said she did not harm her mental health to lose the weight. She said, “You have read me well, I am ambitious but never to the point that I would harm myself or my mental frame of mind…For size zero also I took the time, almost a year and a half to get into that look and it was like a challenge. 'Ek baar karna hai life mein (have to do this once in my life)' for an action film because I have never done an action film after that also.”

Ranveer asked her if she would do it again. Kareena replied, “Now, we are living in a generation where everything is accepted and I wouldn't like to say that such certain type of body would be accepted for an action film. I think, today everyone and anyone can do what they want to. So I am ready for an action movie now also. I don't need to be a size zero.”

Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, an action film co-starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone with Arjun Kapoor. But it looks like Kareena won't be dabbling in any action scenes.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

