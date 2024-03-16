Kartik Aaryan ditches his swanky Range Rover for a bicycle; ‘soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau’

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and the film received some great reviews.

Also Read-Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

Kartik recently purchased a swanky new Range Rover SUV but he shared a post on his social media where he is seen cycling. His new luxury car reportedly costs Rs 6 crores. Posting a video of himself enjoying cycling, Kartik wrote, “Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau” Kartik is seen in black joggers and a white b=vest.

Check out the video here;

One netizen commented, “Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau”, another one said, “Rs 6 crore wali gadi mujhe dedo". Kartik replied to the fan comment, saying, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe lek gaya hai.. ate hi batat hu”.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Chandu Champion and later in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Also Read-Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Prokerala





















