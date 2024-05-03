Kartik Aaryan has a different take on fun in Goa as he sets some high FITNESS GOALS

Recently, we came to know that the shooting for the movie is completed and the actor had sweets for the first time in a year. Now the actor has once again posted a video where he is in Goa but instead of having a usual fun and hanging out with friends, he chose to take a different path and it’s surely something interesting.
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has proved his skills over the time with his acting skills and various characters. Kartik Aaryan has worked with many actresses and had an amazing chemistry with each one of them. Kartik Aaryan earned recognition after his monologue from Pyaar ka Punchnama went viral.

The actor was last seen in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha wherein he was paired opposite the Shershah actress Kiara Advani. The movie was loved by the audience and soon he will be seen in his upcoming movie Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan who is famous for New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Also read - Kartik Aaryan continues to go to the gym even after wrapping Chandu Champion! Deets Inside!

Since the movie was announced, fans of the actor have been waiting eagerly for it to release. The makers gave a few glimpses from the movie that set the hype high for the movie. The actor gave a lot of dedication for the movie and we got to watch how he prepared for it all with a lot of workout and diet restrictions.

Recently, we came to know that the shooting for the movie is completed and the actor had sweets for the first time in a year. This was posted on his Instagram profile where a lot of him appreciated him for it. Now the actor has once again posted a video where he is in Goa but instead of having a usual fun and hanging out with friends, he chose to take a different path and it’s surely something interesting. Check it out:

It’s interesting to watch that even after the movie shoot is over, the actor is following the same routine.

Also read - Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

Tell us your opinion about Kartik Aaryan’s new avatar, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

