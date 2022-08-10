Kartik Aaryan to play a special cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

MUMBAI :

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, we have seen many BTS pictures and videos which were floating all over the internet which indeed had increased the excitement among the fans.

Till now the title announcement and trailer has got some amazing response from the fans, the fans are loving the sizzling chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and waiting to witness this fresh pair on the big screen, indeed this movie is one of the much-awaited movies of the Year 2023.

As we are waiting for the movie there is a strong buzz and reports all over that actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a special cameo in the movie.

Yes, you heard right. If reports are to be believed, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to play a special role in the upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles.

How can we forget the collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan who have given movies like Pyaar ka Punchnama 1, 2, and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. No doubt it was a treat to watch the actor Kartik Aaryan in all of these movies and we won't be wrong in saying that Luv Ranjan presents the actor in the best possible way.

If this news is true, we shall look forward to the presence of the actor Kartik Aaryan in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. How excited are you about this information? Do let us know in the comment section below.

