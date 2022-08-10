Kartik Aaryan to play a special cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

As per reports, actor Kartik Aryan is to play a special cameo in the upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 12:03
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan to play a special cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

MUMBAI :

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, we have seen many BTS pictures and videos which were floating all over the internet which indeed had increased the excitement among the fans.

Till now the title announcement and trailer has got some amazing response from the fans, the fans are loving the sizzling chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and waiting to witness this fresh pair on the big screen, indeed this movie is one of the much-awaited movies of the Year 2023.

As we are waiting for the movie there is a strong buzz and reports all over that actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a special cameo in the movie.

Yes, you heard right. If reports are to be believed, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to play a special role in the upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which has Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles.

ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan

How can we forget the collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan who have given movies like Pyaar ka Punchnama 1, 2, and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. No doubt it was a treat to watch the actor Kartik Aaryan in all of these movies and we won't be wrong in saying that Luv Ranjan presents the actor in the best possible way.

If this news is true, we shall look forward to the presence of the actor Kartik Aaryan in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. How excited are you about this information? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?

 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Kartik Aaryan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 12:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara tries to reunite her family, Raavi and Rishita make the divide clear
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa drag Maya to court, determined to win her custody battle at any cost
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Vinu are missing, leaves no way to contact her
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi threatens Sai with a gun, Virat and Sai try to snatch the weapon
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster
“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster

Latest Video

Related Stories
“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster
“Please don’t spoil this, looks like flop” Netizens reacts to Gadar 2 poster
Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand signs a New Project for a Massive Price?
Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand signs a New Project for a Massive Price?
Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra
Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta gets married to Mukhbir actor Satyadeep Mishra
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan
Annu Kapoor rushed to Delhi hospital after complaining of chest pain
Annu Kapoor rushed to Delhi hospital after complaining of chest pain
Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?
Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?