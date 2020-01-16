Kartik Aaryan shares a throwback photo with this special person in his life

MUMBAI: Throwback Thursday is an interesting day of the week since Bollywood celebrities are usually in a mood to dig into their archives and share lovely throwback pictures.

To add to that, it is also Kartik Aaryan‘s mother Mala Tiwari’s birthday today, and we were in for an adorable childhood photo of the actor.

The actor took on to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture when he was little, along with his mother and captioned it saying, 'my favourite hairstylist'.

The actor, who is presently working on Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya, also unveiled the poster of the much-awaited sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali once more, the new one is also titled Love Aaj Kal and features him alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Check out the post below.