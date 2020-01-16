News

Kartik Aaryan shares a throwback photo with this special person in his life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Throwback Thursday is an interesting day of the week since Bollywood celebrities are usually in a mood to dig into their archives and share lovely throwback pictures.

To add to that, it is also Kartik Aaryan‘s mother Mala Tiwari’s birthday today, and we were in for an adorable childhood photo of the actor.

The actor took on to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture when he was little, along with his mother and captioned it saying, 'my favourite hairstylist'.

The actor, who is presently working on Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya, also unveiled the poster of the much-awaited sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali once more, the new one is also titled Love Aaj Kal and features him alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Check out the post below.

Tags > Kartik Aaryan, Mala Tiwari, birthday, Instagram, Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, Love Aaj Kal, Helmed, Imtiaz Ali, Sara Ali Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Shemaroo Entertainment launches a new Marathi...

Shemaroo Entertainment launches a new Marathi movie channel - Shemaroo MarathiBana
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days