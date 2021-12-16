Katrina Kaif changes her Instagram profile picture after getting married to Vicky Kaushal and it is all things love

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif recently switched her Instagram profile picture with Vicky Kaushal after their marriage. The adorable couple tied the knot on December 9th at a beautiful destination in Jaipur, Six Senses Fort Barwara. Their close friends and family joined them in the celebration.

Katrina's recent Instagram display picture looks absolutely beautiful where she is looking at Vicky Kaushal adorably, clicked during the golden hour that makes the picture looks magical.

Soon after their wedlock, the couple shared some beautiful moments from their special day. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. " There fans were got extremely excited after seeing wedding pictures.

Even Katrina's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania revealed that it was her dream to wear a scarlet wedding dress. She added to this, that the planning went on for months but the real hustle with execution and on-field work was done in a very short period.

The adorable couple was seen on their way back from their honeymoon and were posing for paps outside Mumbai airport.

