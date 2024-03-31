Katrina Kaif once revealed she wished to have kids much before she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal

Recently there were rumours that Katrina is expecting her first child. However in a previous interview, Katrina spoke about wanting to have kids much before she married the love of her life Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. From Boom to Phone Bhooth, the actress has come a long way and is one of the most sought after actresses. She recently became the most followed celebrity on Whatsapp channel with 15.3 Million followers. Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal and the duo set amazing couple goals. 

Recently there were rumours that Katrina is expecting her first child.  However in a previous interview, Katrina spoke about wanting to have kids much before she married the love of her life Vicky Kaushal. In the video, Katrina is just 22 years old and spoke about having kids and being happy. She said that her kids should know how their mama and papa fell in love and got married. 

Check out the video here;

While Katrina never spoke openly about her relations be it with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor. It was in 2015 however that Ranbir broke his silence on his break up with Katrina and how the constant rumours affected their relationship. She and Ranbir are not on talking terms even today. 

On the work front, Katrina has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

