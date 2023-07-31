Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself ever since she made her debut with the 2014 film Fugly. Her career has only gone up since then with films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Satyaprem Ki Katha, among others. She is not only going through a fabulous professional life but also personally as she married the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress who celebrates her 31st birthday today has been entertaining her online family with her amazing posts. Kiara has a massive fan following and they love to shower all their love on her.

Check out some of the amazing looks of the actress here;

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in the Pan-India film Game Changer co starring Ram Charan.

