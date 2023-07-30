Wow! Throwback to the time when Kiara Advani expressed her desire to have kids

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani, who is happily married to the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra, is right now vacationing with him to celebrate her 31st birthday on July 31. The actress, who is at the peak of proving marriage makes no difference in career, had spoken about getting pregnant in the early days, and the reason will leave you stunned and how. 

Also read - Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Reportedly, when the actress was promoting her film Good Newwz starring her, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, she spoke about getting pregnant, and the reason she gave was, "I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go". 

Kiara was asked if she ever thought of having twins, to which she replied that she would want healthy children and mentioned wanting a baby girl and boy.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most beautiful couple in the tinsel town. They got married in February this year in the most dreamy way possible at Suryagarh Place in Jailsmer, and the video of their wedding that was shared by Kiara gave fans goosebumps and made them believe in love all again.

Sidharth and Kiara are off on vacation to ring in the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress birthday, and fans cannot wait for her to drop the inside glimpse, as she shared the adorable picture of them together just a while ago. 

Also read - Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted

There are reports that soon Sid and Kiara will be sharing the screen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama, and indeed, it is the most anticipated one.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

