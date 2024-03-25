Kriti Kharbanda opens up on Pulkit Samrat carrying tampons and sanitary pads; Sparking mixed reactions among netizens!

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot. The wedding took place in Delhi. The actress is making the rounds on social media in an old video. She describes Pulkit Samrat as a total green flag in the video.

She claimed that they weren't even friends when she first met him. It appears that he supported her when he learned that she was menstruating. It was disclosed by Kriti Kharbanda that Pulkit Kharbanda routinely keeps tampons and sanitary napkins in his bag. She declared that she thought it was a great trait in a man.

Also read:Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi

This statement made by Kriti Kharbanda has surprised many. On Reddit, many found it rather weird. Others simply seemed to be in disbelief. A user commented, "I don’t know if it’s green flag or weird...I am so confused because if I guy offers me a sanitary product from his bag I might have a lot of questions," while another one said, "So first time they met ever, was as co-stars and she told him she's on her periods. Kuch bhi. As women, we don't even let coworkers even know when we are on our periods. And this guy is so caring and amazing he carries pads and tampons. WTF."

Another person said, "I don't believe this even for one second. No man in the history of mankind has RANDOMLY carried around sanitary pads with him. Sure for a loved one, that is very kind and sweet, but randomly? Either she is lying or Pulkit uses it as a tool to flirt/break ice/impress women. Women carry sanitary pads for themselves and mostly don't need men to carry them for themselves randomly anywhere."

The actor from Fukury was previously wed to Shweta Rohira. After he fell in love with Yami Gautam while they were filming a movie, they got divorced. He has been in a relationship with Kriti Kharbanda for about five years.

Also read:Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credit- Bollywood Life