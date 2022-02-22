Kudos! ‘Mixed emotions to be back at work’, writes Aishwarya Rajnikanth after resuming to work post Covid attack

MUMBAI: On February 21, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth took to Instagram to share two pictures of her working on the set of her music video. She wrote, "The joy in handling one of these beauties after years. the picture talks for itself! Mixed emotions to be back at work day one was well done #vishnucinematographer The #janimaster @pprernaarora and my four awesome singers! Can’t thank you all enough @anirudhofficial @ankittiwari @ranjithkg #sagar (sic)."

Also Read:Strength! Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth spoke about coping with life post separation from south star Dhanush

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made headlines in January after announcing her split with Dhanush. The two had spent 18 years together as husband and wife. Now, they have decided to part ways so they can understand themselves as individuals.

Soon after the announcement regarding their separation, Aishwaryaa jetted off to Hyderabad for the shooting of her music video. Unfortunately, she had tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be hospitalised. After two weeks of treatment, the director is back to work.

Aishwaryaa announced her music video on Valentine's Day. The song will be released in four languages, according to her post.

Also Read:Carbon Copy! Like father like son, Dhanush’s son is just a copy-paste of his father

Earlier, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker informed about her Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday night on Instagram. Aishwaryaa, who has been in the news for her separation from husband Dhanush, said that she contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions.

Credit: India Today