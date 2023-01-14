Kuttey box office collection day 1: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer opens to a dismal response

MUMBAI : 2022 was a very dull year for Bollywood as many biggies failed to make a mark at the box office. Only a few movies like Gangubai Kathiwadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Drishyam 2 did well at the box office last year.

Now, all eyes are on the first Bollywood film of 2023, and it has received a dismal response at the box office on day one itself. We are talking about the movie ‘Kuttey’, which stars Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The movie has mostly received positive reviews, but that has not translated into some positive numbers at the box office, at least on day one. Kuttey has taken a very poor opening and collected Rs. 1.07 crore at the box office which is quite disappointing.

The pre-release buzz about the movie was decent and the trailer had grabbed everyone’s attention. But, it looks like moviegoers are not yet ready to pay an amount and watch a dark-comedy in theatres. The taste of theatre going audiences has surely changed during the pandemic, and there’s a kind of a mindset that they have to see particular types of films in theatres and some kinds of movies on OTT.

Well, after a dismal start, it will be interesting to see where Kuttey will head from here. It needs a miraculous jump at the box office to get some decent numbers in its first weekend. But, that clearly looks difficult; however we really can’t predict the box office in today’s times. So, let’s wait and watch.

