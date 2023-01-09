Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt reacts to her reference in Jawan’s dialogue, Read on to know what she said

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With the Best Actress National award win for Gangubai Kathiawadi and several other hits to her credit, the actress has captured the hearts of millions. She added another feather to hat after being a part of the international film Heart of Stone with popular Hollywood personalities like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. 

Her popularity and fan following has been used well in the recently released trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. In one dialogue, when SRK is asked, “Tumhe chahiye kya,” the actor is seen giving a cheek response, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Alia has now responded to this compliment on her social media page by posting Jawan’s trailer and captioned it, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.. 7th September is tooooo far away… “ Take a look at the post here;

Alia and SRk have shared screen space in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s response to the Jawan trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Alia Bhatt SRK Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Priyamani Atlee Sanya Malhotra Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
