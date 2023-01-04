Kya Baat Hai! All is well between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar and THIS video is a proof

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made it to the headlines a few days ago as in a podcast she stated that she decided to make a career in the US as she was being cornered in the Bollywood industry. Soon, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and claimed that Priyanka was banned by Karan Johar.

However, Priyanka flew down to Mumbai yesterday, and last night was spotted at an event which was attended by all the big Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and others. The actress was under one roof with all the Bollywood celebs, and while she spoke about being cornered in the industry, a video of PeeCee and Karan has gone viral where they are seen hugging and laughing together.

Check out the videos below...

Well, after watching the above video we can clearly say that all is well between Karan and Priyanka. Also, if Karan had banned Priyanka he would have not invited her on Koffee With Karan so many times, twice after she shifted to the US.

Meanwhile, as Priyanka is back in Mumbai, a lot of people are speculating that she is in the city for the wedding of her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra. But, we are sure her fans would be expecting that she signs more Hindi projects.

Currently, the only Bollywood film that she has lined up is Jee Le Zaraa. Apart from that she has a Hollywood film titled Love Again in her kitty and the web series Citadel.

