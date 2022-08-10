TROLLED! Priyanka Chopra corrects an interviewer about RRR not being a Bollywood film, but gets trolled for THIS BIG blunder

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra’s statements on podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard have been going viral. Yesterday, the actress had made it to the headlines for her statement on how she was being cornered in the Bollywood industry. And now, the actress has once again grabbed everyone’s attention because of her statement on RRR.

Reportedly, while talking about Bollywood, PeeCee said, “Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…” When Dax interrupted and said, “RRR…”, the actress corrected him by saying that it’s a Tamil film.

Well, now this is a big blunder that Priyanka made. So, RRR is actually not a Tamil film, but it’s a Telugu movie which was dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Now, Priyanka is getting trolled for calling RRR a Tamil film. A netizen commented, “She is still wrong.. its Telugu Film!!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Tamil film bhi nhi hai yeh Telugu film hai.” One more netizen commented, “Not Tamil, it's a TELUGU film.” Check out the comments below...

This is not the first time when a celeb has mistaken RRR to be a different language film. During the Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel had also called RRR a Bollywood film.

Well, but we are sure netizens didn’t expect this mistake from Priyanka Chopra.

RRR has made the country proud by winning multiple international awards including Oscars for Best Original Song. The movie is expected to continue winning awards in India as well as internationally.

