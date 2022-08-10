Must Read! Bollywood vs South: How nepotism and groupism are different in both industries?

Priyanak Chopra’s statement on being cornered in Bollywood has once again started a debate about nepotism and groupism in Bollywood. But, is it just there in the Hindi film industry or even in the South film industry?
MUMBAI:This morning, everybody woke up with a shocking news that Priyanka Chopra decided to start a career in the US because she was being cornered in Bollywood. The actress opened up about it in a podcast show, and the first one to come out in Priyanka’s support is Kangana Ranaut who in her tweets also claimed that Karan Johar had banned PeeCee.

While of course, the statement has shocked Priyanka’s fans, it has once again started a debate about groupism and nepotism in Bollywood. Apart from Priyanka and Kangana, many celebs have spoken about groupism in the industry.

Also Read: WHAT! Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s statement about being cornered in the industry, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”

Well, we cannot forget how Kangana was the one who started the nepotism debate after her statement on Koffee With Karan. But, is nepotism just a problem in Bollywood? Well, the answer to this question will be ‘no’.

Even in the South star kids are the ones who are given first preference in movies. There are actors whose three generations have been working in South films. There are star kids like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, and others who have been ruling down South. But, then we also have actors like Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others.

But, with nepotism, is groupism also an issue down South? An industry insider told us, “Nepotism is everywhere, not just in the Indian film industry, but it’s there in the corporate world, politics, and mostly every field. In the South film industry, even though nepotism is there, there’s no groupism. But yes, we have heard about this groupism thing in Bollywood as many celebs have spoken about it.”  

Earlier in an interview, Kangana also stated that she has noticed nepotism in the South film industry, but there’s no groupism or gangism. She had said that outsiders are not bullied down South.

Also Read: Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

What do you have to say about this whole scenario? Do you think that there’s groupism and gangism in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments below…  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 21:50

