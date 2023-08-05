Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”

Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name which starred Prabhas in the lead role. Recently, in an interview, Sreenivas opened up about comparisons with Prabhas.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Sreenivas Bellamkonda

MUMBAI: Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name which starred Prabhas in the lead role and it was directed by SS Rajamouli.

Recently, in an interview, when he was asked about the comparison with Prabhas, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I love challenges. I like to climb the mountain and fall, and repeat that again, I feel that's life. If there’s no challenge, what's the point in living life? Challenges are best, it excites you. I always think I am Usain bolt. I look at my goal and run for it. I don’t see left and right, the moment I see I have a competition I will lose that day itself.”

Also Read: Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch

I know what my aim is, and I know what kind of cinema I want to do, where I want to go and I will strive for it. I don’t have to tell anyone and I know what I am doing for that,” the actor added.

The Chatrapathi remake is directed by V. V. Vinayak, and it also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The original movie starred Shriya Saran as the female lead.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda made his acting debut with the Telugu film Alludu Seenu and also won Best Debut award for his performance in the film. He was last seen in Alludu Adhurs which also stars Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood, and Prakash Raj.

Well, now let’s wait and watch what response Chatrapathi will get at the box office.

Also Read: Woah! Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here’s what Chatrapathi actor has to say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Chatrapathi Sreenivas Bellamkonda Prabhas VV Vinayak Nushrratt Bharuccha Alludu Seenu Alludu Adhurs Shriya Saran Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”
MUMBAI: Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of...
Exclusive! Thapki Pyaar Ki actress Hunar Hali Gandhi roped in for Shemaroo's next
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive confirmation coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child.The 43-year-old...
Mahaakshay says his teachers wanted his father Mithun to come for PTA meets
MUMBAI: Mahaakshay Chakraborty has spoken about how his school teachers asked him to get his father Mithun Chakraborty...
Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns
MUMBAI: Actor Dalip Tahhil will be seen essaying the role of Zulfiqar Bhutto, a prominent Pakistani Sindhi politician...
Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush
MUMBAI: In his 29-year-long journey in Hindi entertainment showbiz, popular actor Rohit Roy will be seen in a reality...
Recent Stories
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dalip Tahhil
Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'
Karan Singh Chhabra
Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair
Ghazi
'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director
Raghav
Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Kushan Nandy
Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood