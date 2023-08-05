Kya Baat Hai! Chatrapathi actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda on comparison with Prabhas, “I love challenges”

MUMBAI: Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Chatrapathi. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name which starred Prabhas in the lead role and it was directed by SS Rajamouli.

Recently, in an interview, when he was asked about the comparison with Prabhas, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I love challenges. I like to climb the mountain and fall, and repeat that again, I feel that's life. If there’s no challenge, what's the point in living life? Challenges are best, it excites you. I always think I am Usain bolt. I look at my goal and run for it. I don’t see left and right, the moment I see I have a competition I will lose that day itself.”

“I know what my aim is, and I know what kind of cinema I want to do, where I want to go and I will strive for it. I don’t have to tell anyone and I know what I am doing for that,” the actor added.

The Chatrapathi remake is directed by V. V. Vinayak, and it also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The original movie starred Shriya Saran as the female lead.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda made his acting debut with the Telugu film Alludu Seenu and also won Best Debut award for his performance in the film. He was last seen in Alludu Adhurs which also stars Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood, and Prakash Raj.

Well, now let’s wait and watch what response Chatrapathi will get at the box office.

