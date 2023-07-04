Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in London, and both the cousins are in the same mood. Their Instagram interaction is just too cute! Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 19:11
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI:      A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie came to Mumbai and it was speculated that she had come to India to attend cousin Parineeti’s wedding. But, PeeCee soon started the promotions of her web series Citadel.

Well, Priyanka is now in London, and she today posted a picture on her Insta story in which we can see a bed and she wrote, “Nothing is going to be achieved today.” Along with this caption, she also shared the emoji of sleeping and a bed.

Also Read: John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard for 'Heads Of State'

Now, interestingly, Partineeti Chopra is also in London, and she also posted a similar picture like Priyanka and wrote, “Sameee mimi didi same.” So, this clearly means that these cousins are in the same mood today.


Meanwhile, there have been reports that Parineeti and Raghav Chadha will be getting engaged on 10th April 2023. Well, currently Parineeti is in London, and as PeeCee is also in London, we wonder if the engagement is going to take place there.

Parineeti’s wedding has been in the news for the past few weeks after she was spotted with Raghav on a lunch date. After that the actress has been spotted with Raghav multiple times, and whenever paparazzi asks her about the wedding, the actress just blushes and doesn’t answer the question.

Also Read: Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story

Talking about Priyanka and Parineeti’s projects, the former has Citadel (web series), Heads Of State (movie), Love Again (movie), and Jee Le Zaraa(movie) lined up. Meanwhile, Parineeti has Chamkila and Capsule Gill in her kitty.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Priyanka Chopra Parineeti Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie RAGHAV CHADHA Citadel Love Again Jee Le Zaraa Chamkila CAPSULE GILL Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 19:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot
MUMBAI:     Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known as one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood...
Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Durga reveals the entire truth to the family
MUMBAI:The Colors TV show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and...
Congratulations! Neha Marda is blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI:     Amidst reports of Neha Marda being hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications around a week ago in...
I get in a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule: Paras Arora from Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan on World Health Day
MUMBAI: As we approach World Health Day in 2023, it is important to reflect on the numerous challenges we've faced in...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot

Latest Video

Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot
SARA ALI KHAN
Tasty! Sara Ali Khan enjoys the most yummiest meal, take a look
Wow! Gumrah actress Mrunal Thakur is a beach baby, check out her latest photoshoot
Wow! Gumrah actress Mrunal Thakur is a total beach babe, check out her latest photoshoot
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it
Karan Johar
Shocking! These Bollywood celebs had to turn off or limit comments on social media after getting trolled
Nysa Devgan
Wow! Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani’s trip to Rajasthan with their squad defines friendship goals