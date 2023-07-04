Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie came to Mumbai and it was speculated that she had come to India to attend cousin Parineeti’s wedding. But, PeeCee soon started the promotions of her web series Citadel.

Well, Priyanka is now in London, and she today posted a picture on her Insta story in which we can see a bed and she wrote, “Nothing is going to be achieved today.” Along with this caption, she also shared the emoji of sleeping and a bed.

Now, interestingly, Partineeti Chopra is also in London, and she also posted a similar picture like Priyanka and wrote, “Sameee mimi didi same.” So, this clearly means that these cousins are in the same mood today.



Meanwhile, there have been reports that Parineeti and Raghav Chadha will be getting engaged on 10th April 2023. Well, currently Parineeti is in London, and as PeeCee is also in London, we wonder if the engagement is going to take place there.

Parineeti’s wedding has been in the news for the past few weeks after she was spotted with Raghav on a lunch date. After that the actress has been spotted with Raghav multiple times, and whenever paparazzi asks her about the wedding, the actress just blushes and doesn’t answer the question.

Talking about Priyanka and Parineeti’s projects, the former has Citadel (web series), Heads Of State (movie), Love Again (movie), and Jee Le Zaraa(movie) lined up. Meanwhile, Parineeti has Chamkila and Capsule Gill in her kitty.

