Kya Baat Hai! Fans want to see Shraddha Kapoor opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, and here is the proof

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain his fans in the upcoming love saga Anurag Basu’s directorial Aashiqui 3. Kartik recently took to his Instagram handle and shared the announcement of him joining the love saga Aashiqui’s third installment with a caption, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da”.

As soon as he shared it on his social media platforms, his fans and netizens started bombarding his Instagram comment section, A group of people demanded Aashiqui veteran Shraddha Kapoor to return to the film franchise.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Home. The fact that I am waiting for ages to see them together in a movie God plz this time make it happen WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3”, while another penned, “Their chemistry would look so good on screen as well WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3”.

Another one tweeted, “Imagine From gym partners to Co- actors in Aashiqui 3 WE WANT SHRADDHA IN AASHIQUI 3 #Shraddhakapoor #KartikAaryan #Aashiqui3”. One tweet that caught our attention was written as, “Pehle #EkVillain aur ab #Aashiqui3, Shraddha patak patak ke marengi”.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with Satyaprem Ki Katha and has Shehzada, Freddy in the pipeline while Shraddha Kapoor is busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next opposite, Ranbir Kapoor.

Credit: Koimoi