Lesser-Known Facts! Not Kartik Aaryan, but THIS popular Bollywood actor initially roped in for Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Fans were extremely delighted as the news of Kartik Aaryan being roped in for Aashiqui 3 spread on social media. The actor took to social media to make an announcement about the film, and wrote that the film is going to be heart-wrenching. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has proved that Kartik is a bankable star and now starring in Aashiqui 3 is surely big news. However, if reports are to be believed, then Kartik Aaryan was not the first choice for the film.

A few years ago, there were reports that Sidharth Malhotra will be seen as the male lead in Aashiqui 3 and the movie was supposed to be directed by Mohit Suri. Sidharth had also confirmed that he is in talks for the third instalment of the film.

Sidharth was supposed to romance Alia Bhatt in the film. The actress had also stated that working on the film will be special. But it looks like Aashiqui 3 with Sidharth and Alia never materialised.

Aashiqui 3 revived the careers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Both the actors gave amazing performances in the film and now, netizens want that Shraddha should be seen in Aashiqui 3 as well.

Apart from Aashiqui 3, Kartik has many interesting films lined up. He will be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

