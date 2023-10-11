Kya Baat Hai! Kajol hails Nysa Devgn for her sarcastic response when asked to check her attitude

MUMBAI : Kajol is one of the most loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. She enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues to entertain audiences with projects like Lust Stories 2, Tribhanga and Devi amongst others. She and her actor husband Ajay Devgn are the power couple of the industry.

Also Read-Wow! Here's all you need to know about Nysa Devgn’s rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who hosts lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, through his event management company

Although Kajol and Ajay’s daughter Nysa might not have yet stepped into the industry, she is a known face on the social and party circuit. She has been spotted by the paparazzi very often at happening parties around town. Recently Kajol shared Nysa’s response when she asked her to check her attitude.

Check out her story below;

In a previous interview, Kajol had spoken about Nysa saying, “My daughter has a fantastic sense of humour. Love her sense of humour. She just keeps me in splits most of the time. She is so, so witty. Sometimes she is a little sarcastic and she's so funny.”

Also Read-Woah! Kajol makes a shocking comment when asked about daughter Nysa Devgan's behaviour with paparazzi

Kajol will soon be seen in Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 8.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits- HindustanTimes