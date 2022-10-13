Kya Baat Hai! Katrina is all praises for hubby Vicky Kaushal, says, “ I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif stunned everyone when she announced her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. Up until then fans weren't even sure if they were an item, since they never admitted to being in a relationship. But they finally put all wagging tongues to rest when they tied the knot last year and are enjoying wedded bliss.

Vicky and Katrina are however one of the top actors of the country and naturally their kitty is full with work commitments. So they have made it clear that spending time together now as husband and wife is a luxury they can rarely afford.

Reacting to her life after marriage, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress said, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life. You’re now sharing your life with a person, and you are living together. It’s been really beautiful, really wonderful. Of course, he has been away a lot on shoots, as have I.”

Heaping praises for the URI actor, Katrina also added, “That’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there’s constant travel. You do get less time together. But he is just a very very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life.”

On the work front, Katrina is all set for the release of her horror comedy film Phone Bhoot also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter with Jackie Shroff playing the bad guy. The film will hit theaters on 4th November 2022.

