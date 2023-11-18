Kya Baat Hai! Katrina Kaif reveals what Salman Khan does in his free time, responds to the towel scene when compared to Salman Khan, reveals about her diet, more deets inside

Katrina Kaif gave a chance to her fans to interact with her on her Instagram account. The actress held a QnA session on her Instagram profile where she got a lot of questions about her food habits, her behind-the-scenes moments with Salman Khan and much more.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : An actress like Katrina Kaif need no introduction. Over the years, the actress has successfully made her place in the audience’s heart and has really left everyone spellbound with her looks, acting and her dance.

The actress has overcome cultural and linguistic challenges as an outsider in order to establish herself in Hindi films. She adjusted fast, going on to become one of Bollywood's most successful and sought-after actresses.

Katrina Kaif has really set the bar high for a lot of actresses when it comes to establishing their own identity. She has given some amazing performances in movies like Phantom, New York, Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Katrina Kaif character of Zoya in the Tiger franchise, which is a part of YRF Spy universe, has really become a memorable one. While Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai did successfully well, this time Katrina Kaif is back as Zoya in Tiger 3 and the audience have fallen in love with her all over again be it for her beautiful looks, her on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan or her action sequences.

Now, the actress gave a chance to her fans to interact with her on her Instagram account. The actress held a QnA session on her Instagram profile where she got a lot of questions about her food habits, her behind-the-scenes moments with Salman Khan and much more.

Katrina Kaif, being the sporty one, answered all the questions in some very interesting manner and you should definitely not miss it out. So here is how the QnA session went, check it out below:

As you can see how the fun QnA session of Katrina Kaif with her fans went. Surely the fans are also loving this interaction.

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 18:50

