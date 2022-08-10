Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last release Pathaan. The film has exceeded expectations and grossed millions worldwide. While Salman Khan had a cameo in his film he will now be having a cameo in Salman’s upcoming film Tiger 3 as well as another most awaited film.

As per reports, SRK will be seen in a special cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa. The film is a road trip film much like Dil Chahta Hai but with an all women cast. The film will also star Rahul Bose and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles.

Jee Le Zara is directed by Farhan Akhtar and is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Talking about the film, Priyanka had previously spoken about working with Alia and Katrina in the movie and said, “So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it.”

Farhan Akhtar has previously directed SRK and Pee Cee in the Don franchise.

Credit-inshorts