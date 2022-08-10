Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

As per reports, SRK will be seen in a special cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa. The film is a road trip film much like Dil Chahta Hai but with an all women cast.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last release Pathaan. The film has exceeded expectations and grossed millions worldwide. While Salman Khan had a cameo in his film he will now be having a cameo in Salman’s upcoming film Tiger 3 as well as another most awaited film.

Also Read- Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

As per reports, SRK will be seen in a special cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa. The film is a road trip film much like Dil Chahta Hai but with an all women cast. The film will also star Rahul Bose and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles.

Jee Le Zara is directed by Farhan Akhtar and is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Talking about the film, Priyanka had previously spoken about working with Alia and Katrina in the movie and said, “So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it.”

Also Read- TROLLED! Priyanka Chopra corrects an interviewer about RRR not being a Bollywood film, but gets trolled for THIS BIG blunder

Are you excited to see Priyanka chopra and Shahrukh Khan together in a  film again?

Let us know in the comments below. 

Farhan Akhtar has previously directed SRK and Pee Cee in the Don franchise. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-inshorts

Shah Rukh Khan Priyanka Chopra Katrina Kaif Alia Bhatt Farhan Akhtar Zoya Akhtar Pathaan Deepika Padukone Don Jee Le Zaraa Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: High Drama! Anuj to leave for Mumbai; Anupama adamant to bring him back
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers
MUMBAI :Movie Bholaa, which is directed by Ajay Devgan, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Bhavani tells Virat to break ties with Pakhi and end this suffocating marriage
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kya Baat Hai! Tamannaah Bhatia to perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023
MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League, which is held annually in India, will have its opening ceremony on 31st March 2023....
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his last release Pathaan. The film has exceeded...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Devastating! Abhinav blames Akshara for Abhir's detoriating health
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Latest Video

Related Stories
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
Must read! Who is Tania Shroff, girlfriend of Ahaan Shetty?
The Big Bang Theory
What! Jaya Bachchan slams The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar for using derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit, says “Gandi Zubaan Hai”