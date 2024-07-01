KYa Baat Hai! Vijay Sethupathi wants to end fan’s misconception about him being simple, Merry Christmas actor says “What I’m wearing is actually expensive”

MUMBAI : After showing his acting prowess in the South, Vijay Sethupathi is taking over the Hindi market too. He was recently seen in the SRK starrer Jawan and bowled people over with his negative role.

Vijay’s role in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi too was praised. The actor will soon be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. The actor’s appearances at many events have made fans commend his simple looks, however the actor does not seem very happy about that.

When a fan praised him for his simplicity, Vijay said, “People say that [I am simple]. It’s not accurate.” He added, “I dress comfortably. I could even wear a blazer,” gesturing to his peach shirt. “I chose this attire today because it’s comfortable, not for simplicity. What I’m wearing is actually expensive.”

Sharing his experience of working with Katrina, Vijay said, “I never expected I’ll work with Katrina Kaif. I’m a very big fan of Katrina. I was very happy when I saw her on the first day and I couldn’t express (my happiness). She is a very thoughtful actor. She has so many questions. She thinks a lot. She is very dedicated. She comes up with an idea and she is ready to adapt. Even if she can’t accept your thoughts, she will listen to you. She will put in a lot of effort to make a scene better. That’s why she is in the industry not only because she is beautiful but also because she is sensible. Just on the basis of beauty you can’t survive for so long. There should be sense and understanding. I felt it when I was working with her.”

