Kya Baat Hai! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke jodi Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan spotted together; netizens ask, “Are they doing another movie together?”

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of the biggest hits of the year. The film collected Rs. 88 crore at the box office which is surely a fantastic amount for a mid-budget movie. Moviegoers also loved Vicky and Sara’s chemistry in it.

Now today, both Vicky and Sara were clicked together at Maddock Films’ office. They posed for the paparazzi and when fans came to click pictures with them, they even posed with their fans.

As they were spotted at the production house’s office, netizens are wondering whether they are doing a movie together. A netizen commented, “Are they doing another movie together ??” Another Instagram user wrote, “Best onscreen couple.” One more netizen commented, “Are they going to work together again ?” Check out the comments below...

Would you like to see Vicky and Sara in a movie together again? Let us know in the comments below...

The pre-release buzz of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was decent, but it surprised one and all with its collection, and it showed a growth at the box office because of the positive reviews and word of mouth.

Talking about Vicky and Sara’s upcoming movies, the former will be seen in Sam Bahadur, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and The Great Indian Family. Meanwhile, Sara has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's next with Tiger Shroff, and Murder Mubarak.

