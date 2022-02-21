Kya Baat Hain! Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and others attended Luv Rajan’s wedding in Agra

MUMBAI: It is a season of love and many of our Bollywood celebrities have been getting married this month. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently got married in the traditional way. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur also tied the knot this month. Now we see some amazing pictures from the wedding of filmmaker Luv Rajan where he tied the knot with girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra.

Many of the Bollywood stars were seen attending this star-studded wedding. There dress code of the wedding was white colors. Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, and Huma Qureshi were some of the big names who attended the wedding. Others who were seen at the wedding ceremony were Dinesh Vijan, Pritam, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Check out the pictures here:

A paparazzo account shared a video of Ranbir, Dinesh, and Pritam arriving at the Agra venue for the wedding. In another video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Arjun was spotted outside the airport on Saturday.

Talking about Luv Rajan, He will be working with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a film which will also star veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor. Boney will be seen playing Ranbir’s father in the film. Jackky Bhagnani has a long association with him. They have worked together in the film De De Pyaar De. Kartik Aaryan, worked with him in many films. Pyaar Ka Punchnama has been one of the films that have worked for Kartik big time. Luv is also producing Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Kuttey which marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bharadwaj's son.

