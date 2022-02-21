Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid’s wedding: Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others arrive in Agra for the occasion

MUMBAI: It's raining weddings in Bollywood!

Bollywood weddings have always garnered the attention of everyone for its glitz and glamour. Many celebrities from B-town are getting married this year. And as Bollywood celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s wedding with Shibani Dandekar, filmmaker Luv Ranjan is gearing up to get married to his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra today.

As the lovebirds gear up for their wedding, celebrities from the tinsel town have reached the venue for their big day.

ALSO READ: MUST SEE: Checkout the FIRST GLIMPSE of Luv Ranjan’s bride to be – Alisha Vaid

Talking about celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma have reached Agra and are expected to be getting ready for the functions, according to reports. Paparazzi spotted Arjun Kapoor at the airport, while Ranbir and Varun were seen arriving in Agra. Earlier, in a video from the special screening of late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai, a photographer was heard saying, “Bye RK, shaadi pe milte hain (Meet you at the wedding)”, while the actor was leaving the venue. Ranbir quickly asked the photographer, “kiski shaadi? (whose wedding)”. The photographer retorted by saying, “Luv (Ranjan) sir’s wedding.” Meanwhile, check out the glimpses of the celebrities below.

Luv Ranjan was expected to get married in January, but due to the third wave of Covid-19, the filmmaker had to delay the wedding.

On the work front, he is known for his films Pyar Ka Punchnaama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety.

Are you excited about his wedding? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria to feature in Luv Ranjan's NEXT with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS