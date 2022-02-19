MUST SEE: Checkout the FIRST GLIMPSE of Luv Ranjan’s bride to be – Alisha Vaid

MUMBAI: The media had revealed before that Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia will essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s parents in this romantic comedy.

The shooting of this film will be halted mid-February as Luv Ranjan gets hitched to his longtime girlfriend. ETimes had exclusively reported that the filmmaker will have a close knit wedding celebration post which the team will reunite for the pending shoot.

Now a report in a news portal has stated that the lady in question is none other than Luv’s college sweetheart Alisha Vaid. According to the report, the couple was in college together and their common interest in Arts apparently brought them closer. The duo will be getting married in Agra on February 20, 2022.

Luv Ranjan has films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Akash Vaani’ to his credit.

