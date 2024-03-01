Laapataa Ladies: Here's what we can expect from the movie

MUMBAI: Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens. The movie that has some amazing cast like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni and Pranjal Pateriya is directed by Kiran Rao. The movie is getting attraction for different reasons and one of the major reasons is to see the direction of Kiran Rao, who is making a comeback after a long time.

The trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans and audience. Today, let us have a look at the elements that we can expect from the movie.

Storyline

No doubt, we have seen great content coming from the side of Aamir Khan and his ex wife Kiran Rao. Also, the trailer promises that the storyline of the movie is going to be amazing. It is something which we expect to be top notch. Also, we are going to witness different and unique kinds of stories based on a village. Having said that, the early reviews of the movie are fantastic and the story is the talk of the town already.

Performance

From the trailer, one thing that we have come to know is that the performance of every actor in the movie is going to be amazing. It is something which we are counting on, and definitely each actor will win your heart.

Satire comedy

As we can see from the trailer, the movie is based on some serious social issue as we have seen a few comedy dialogues in the trailer, especially coming from the actor Ravi Kishan. The trailer itself is very hilarious and the same is expected from the movie.

Message oriented

Definitely, the movie throws light on some serious issues and is going to have some important message, which will be relevant to society in today’s time.

Well, these are some of the important elements which we are looking forward to in the movie Laapataa Ladies. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

