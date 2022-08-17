Latest Update! Actress Shefali Shah took to her social media to share that she has been tested positive for Covid 19

Shefali Shah who was last seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings, is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated web series, Delhi Crime season 2

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 15:20
MUMBAI : Shefali Shah who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Darlings, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in the lead took to her social media handle and announced to her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actress wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support."

Soon after, Shefali's industry friends like Achint Kaur, Saba Pataudi, and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha sent love to the actress in the comments section.

Fans also sent prayers for Shefali and many even wished her a speedy recovery. A user said: "Get well Soon ,our lovely one. Sending you lots of love and healing care!" While another user wrote: "Take care Shefali Ji... Get well soon... Waiting for Delhi Crime 2 to release." Another one said: "Get well soon Mam ...You are the future face of Bollywood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated web series, Delhi Crime season 2. It is slated to premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix. The show brings back Shefali as DCP Vartika Singh.

